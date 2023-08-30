The Border Mail
Punch-up on Hume Highway at Wangaratta after crash, police investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:23am
Police are investigating the incident on the Hume Highway. File photo
Police are investigating an assault on the Hume Highway following a crash.

