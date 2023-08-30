Punch-up on Hume Highway at Wangaratta after crash, police investigating

Police are investigating an assault on the Hume Highway following a crash.
Two vehicles collided on the highway at South Wangaratta, between the Glenrowan BP and Snow Road, on August 9.
The vehicles crashed about 5.15pm.
Two men were standing in the emergency lane on the freeway, next to a white single cab Toyota HiLux and a Black Ford Falcon sedan with P-plates, during the assault.
Wangaratta officers are investigating.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.