The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Lavington needs superstar to return to finals, according to Luke Garland

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington celebrated Luke Garland's 250th game last weekend, with the club making a presentation at Thursday night training. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lavington celebrated Luke Garland's 250th game last weekend, with the club making a presentation at Thursday night training. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington veteran Luke Garland says the club has to recruit a superstar to return as a finals force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.