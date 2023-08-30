Lavington veteran Luke Garland says the club has to recruit a superstar to return as a finals force.
Garland played his 250th game against Albury last Saturday with the underdogs producing a strong effort, before falling by 10 points.
In a wide-ranging interview ahead of his milestone match, Garland was quizzed on what the club needs to return to the top five, which it has now missed for a third successive season after claiming the 2019 premiership.
"If you go through our results this year, we've been really taken apart by the opposition A graders," he revealed.
"If you think back to that first game, Angus Baker tore us to sheds."
The Wodonga gun had 37 touches, 12 inside 50s and eight score involvements, which were all match-high or equal match-high statistics, in the thrilling six-point win.
"When we played Wangaratta the other day, Cal Moore kicked 10, when we played Yarrawonga, they've got so many of them, Tim Broomhead played very well against us a couple of times," he offered.
If the league named its top 10 players, on form, neither Lavington or Myrtleford would feature, although the latter's Mitch Dalbosco, Tom Cappellari and Ryley Sharp have been strong, while Ewan Macklinlay, Shaun Driscoll and Billy Glanvill were terrific for the Panthers.
Lavington finished the regular season with six wins from 16 games, two wins out of the top five.
But to highlight Garland's point about superstars, only one of those victories was against top five outfits.
"We've got them sitting there and we'd love them back, I love what Shauny Mannagh is doing in the VFL," Garland explained.
"I really hope he continues (at Werribee), but it would be unreal to have him back here at some stage.
"Marty Brennan is another, we've got one-point A graders sitting there, it's just about getting them back at the right time."
Mannagh won best on ground in the Panthers' last flag, kicking five goals and clocking up 27 touches in a sublime performance.
He played 16 games that season, after receiving limited opportunities at VFL club Richmond, but since he joined Werribee has blossomed into one of the state league's top players.
