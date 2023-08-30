The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Makayla McMillan wins Sarah Lloyd Scholarship Fund scholarship

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Attention to detail and its "physical nature" have drawn painting and decorating apprentice Makayla McMillan to the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.