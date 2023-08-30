Attention to detail and its "physical nature" have drawn painting and decorating apprentice Makayla McMillan to the industry.
"But it's also really satisfying seeing a project through from start to finish," she said.
The 19-year-old Albury woman was one of three recipients to win $2000, as part of the Sarah Lloyd Scholarship Fund.
The fund, which was set up to honour automotive apprentice Sarah Lloyd, who died in a car accident in 2017, is aimed at supporting women working in non-traditional trades.
Ms McMillan said she felt honoured to have received the money to help her purchase a brand new pair of work boots suitable for the job.
"I was so shocked when I found out my application was successful, but I'm really grateful for the financial support and hope I can do Sarah and her family proud," she said.
Before starting her apprenticeship, Ms McMillan completed her schooling at Murray High School.
She said she didn't know what she wanted to do once school finished and had tried her hand in numerous positions, such as hospitality and retail.
"Neither of those jobs were right for me. I was unhappy and lacked direction," she said.
With some help from her friends, she signed up to complete a Certificate III in Painting and Decorating with Albury's Mark Payne Painting and Decorating, and she's "really enjoying it".
"I love the physical nature of painting, but also the attention to detail. It's really satisfying seeing a project through from start to finish," Ms McMillan said.
"Until this job, I hadn't considered an apprenticeship because I thought they were only for men, but women can perform well in non-traditional trades."
Ms McMillan said after she finishes her apprenticeship, she'd like to open up her own business one day.
"It can be a bit scary trying to start your own business as a girl in a male-dominated industry," she said.
"But that's what the Sarah Lloyd Scholarship Fund is all about.
"Sarah was not afraid of being a female in a male-dominated industry.
"She was breaking ground with her apprenticeship and wanted other females to do the same."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.