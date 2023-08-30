Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray says the club played its top-liners in the final round because they didn't need a rest with so many byes.
Rovers and Wodonga went into their respective round 18 games guaranteed of contesting the elimination final.
An understrength Wodonga, as expected, fell to minor premiers Yarrawonga by 46 points, while Rovers were outstanding with a 62-point caning of non-finalists North Albury.
Both the Hawks and Bulldogs had suffered injuries in recent weeks.
However, Wodonga didn't select defender Jack O'Sullivan, defender-ruck Tom Johnson and on-ballers Angus Baker and Jack Yelland for the home game against Yarrawonga.
That quartet is vital if the Bulldogs are to win their first final appearance since 2009.
Rovers rested small defender Will Nolan, who's underrated outside the club, but a crucial cog at the Hawks, but their guns like Murray himself, leading goalkicker Alex Marklew and Co. played.
"'Pup' (Michael) Clark, Will Christie and myself didn't play the last quarter, I came to the bench for only the second time all year, which is nice, but we had a lot of byes during the year, I don't think we need any more byes," Murray explained.
Corowa-Rutherglen's late withdrawl meant a bye couldn't be avoided with only the nine teams, although the season-opening standalone game, interleague bye, spilt round and Hall of Fame bye added to the weeks off.
In fact, Rovers' sudden death clash against the Bulldogs at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval on Sunday will be the first time the club has played five successive weekends.
Murray was also quizzed why young gun Darcy Wilson and Ryan Hebron played against North Albury, when they're not available for the final.
"Wilson will play the second final if we get through, depending on what happens with the Bushies (Murray Bushrangers this weekend), we think it's good we can get some footy into him within our group," he suggested.
"Earlier in the week when we told Ryan to book his flights, we didn't think we'd get Darcy Wilson and Will Christie (Geelong VFL), we wanted to stiffen up a bit going into the game, we didn't want (to run the risk of) going in with four losses, but looking back we may not have needed to do it (play Hebron), but we're looking at him full-time next year."
Hebron has been GWS's captain in the VFL over the past two years.
Of course, in all results-driven industries, the winner of Sunday's clash between the 'rested' Bulldogs and 'match-hardened' Hawks will be proven correct.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.