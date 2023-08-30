A North East policeman with a rocky relationship with the force is considering taking action against his now former employer after being left feeling "filthy" with his treatment.
The 48-year-old Wangaratta South man fought the charges in court, and was found not guilty of dangerous driving.
The former leading senior constable released a statement after being cleared by a magistrate on July 6, noting it was "a win for all serving police officers, but for all emergency services workers at the frontline, trying to do the job they're trained to do".
Mr Beecroft has told A Current Affair he lost a 30- year marriage and damaged his relationship with his girls as a result of the legal action.
"I'm filthy they did this to my career, I'm filthy they did this to my family," he told the television program.
"There was movement in the background to have me out of the job."
The 48-year-old, who cried during his TV interview, said he believed he had been targeted.
He is no longer in the force, having served 17 years, some of which was marred by conflict and confrontations with colleagues.
Mr Beecroft said he had raised issues with managers in the hours before the driving incident and said he had been singled out.
He said he would drive at the same speed if he had his time again.
"I'm going as quickly as I think is safely as possible knowing full well that by the time I get there, I'm probably going to be doing the CPR," he recalled.
His lawyer Ali Besiroglu flagged suing Victoria Police over what he alleged was a "malicious prosecution".
"He should have been given a certificate of commendation for a job well done," he said.
"Instead, he received condemnation."
Mr Beecroft had an at times rocky relationship with the force and some colleagues.
Concerns were raised about his behaviour during a Police Registration and Services Board decision in August 2021, when his bosses tried to force him to move from Benalla to Shepparton amid a "bitter feud".
Mr Beecroft had previously worked in Myrtleford and with the Wangaratta Highway Highway Patrol.
"There is a long and complex history of the applicant's relationships with former colleagues at the Wangaratta Highway Patrol which is relevant to this review, going back to 2012," board president Andrea Lester said.
"He was involved in serious workplace conflict with his supervisor Sergeant B in relation to performance development assessment issues.
"This conflict impacted upon others in that workplace."
There were complaints filed against Mr Beecroft, "Sergeant B" had a medical certificate stating it would be unsafe for him to work with Mr Beecroft, and Mr Beecroft initiated a verbal confrontation with two officers at the Myrtleford station in 2017.
One officer feared he would be assaulted.
A female colleague feared Mr Beecroft was going to become violent.
Inspector Kerrie Hicks told officers of her "expectations for professional and respectful behaviour".
Mr Beecroft had been transferred to Benalla due to "ongoing conflict with Wangaratta Highway Patrol members".
At the time of the March 2021 incident on the Hume, Acting Superintendent David Ryan applied to shift Mr Beecroft to Shepparton to quell the issues, which Mr Beecroft opposed.
The Chief Commissioner noted the conflict involving Mr Beecroft was "one-sided", and coming from Mr Beecroft's side.
Victoria Police confirmed Mr Beecroft is no longer in the job and declined to comment further on his finalised court case.
"The facts of this incident have been heard at court and Victoria Police has nothing to add in relation to the matter," a spokeswoman said.
"We will continue to focus on ensuring the safety of both our members and public."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.