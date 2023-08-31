The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Action needed to limit mountain bike tracks at Albury's Nail Can Hill

By Letters to the Editor
August 31 2023 - 10:30am
A reader is concerned about the impact of unauthorised mountain bike tracks at Nail Can Hill. File picture
Stop unauthorised bike tracks

The campaign to stop the development of mountain bike trails on Eastern Hill has rightfully captured significant attention and support. However, on the other side of the city an equally important natural asset is under threat from a combination of vandalism and neglect.

