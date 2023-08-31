The campaign to stop the development of mountain bike trails on Eastern Hill has rightfully captured significant attention and support. However, on the other side of the city an equally important natural asset is under threat from a combination of vandalism and neglect.
Nail Can Hill is home to more than 100 species of birds (as recorded by a local bird-watching group), many beautiful wildflowers including the rare crimson spider orchid, and many other animals and plants that thrive in its relatively unspoiled environment.
This beautiful area is enjoyed by many Albury residents and visitors but is under threat from the uncontrolled development of mountain bike tracks.
Unauthorised tracks have been cut through the bush, complete with cambered corners and jumps, and shortcuts are everywhere. A recent attempt by community members and council workers to close off an unauthorised track was destroyed the very next day by irresponsible vandals and the track remains in use.
Mountain bike riders and other users have been able to co-exist relatively successfully on Nail Can Hill over many years but this cannot be sustained if nothing is done to stop the destruction of the environment.
Action is needed by both Albury City Council and members of the mountain bike club to ensure that there is no further development of unauthorised tracks/shortcuts and that any existing ones are permanently closed and rehabilitated.
Our natural environment is precious and its protection should be a priority for council and community alike.
We hear on the news that 12,000 penguins have drowned in Antarctica because the ice melted prematurely and they did not have time to grow their warm feathers before hitting the water. They drowned or froze to death.
This loss of habitat is occurring more rapidly because of climate change.
You would think the council would want to preserve the trees as they are habitat and a source of food for the endangered yellow tailed black cockatoos. Surely we should be doing our part to protect all of what's left of habitat for these wonderful creatures.
Further, $5000 a year for maintenance of the trees is a minimal cost when shared by all ratepayers. I would love councillors to enlighten me as to the somewhat larger cost of the tree removal. Somehow I think the $5000 would be minimal in comparison.
