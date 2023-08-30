Josh Hicks was only 17 when he made his senior debut at the kennel under Wodonga coach Jarrod Twitt in 2008.
But Twitt didn't have the services of the talented teenager for long.
Hicks was quickly snapped up by the Murray Bushrangers.
He would rub shoulders with three former star Bushrangers in Steele Sidebottom, Jack Ziebell and Tom Rockcliff who would go on to enjoy outstanding careers at the elite level.
"I played six matches as a bottom-age Bushranger," Hicks recalled.
"Jack Ziebell and Steele Sidebottom were two of the biggest names I played with.
"From memory there were nine draftees that year with Jack and Steele alongside Tom Rockcliff.
"The following year I played a whole season with the Bushrangers."
After two years in the Bushrangers system, it didn't take long for Hicks to establish himself as a senior regular at the kennel.
The Bulldogs ball-magnet won his first best and fairest at John Flower Oval in 2011.
After completing his apprenticeship as a builder, Hicks elected to spread his wings and moved to Darwin in 2013 where he played for Cairns and Nightcliff.
He made finals for the first time of his career with the Northern Territory Football League club.
The following season in 2014 he relocated to Melbourne and played in a losing grand final for Heidelberg.
Morris medallists and former Bulldogs Jarrod Hodgkin and Matt Seiter also had a stint with the Northern Football Netball League club.
Hicks remained in Melbourne in 2015 but travelled home to play for the Bulldogs and slot into a midfield comprising Twitt, Ben Fixter and John Pratt.
The Bulldogs were coached by Dean Harding who Hicks credits with having one of the biggest influences on his career.
"Dean had a big influence on my development in the early part of my career," Hicks said.
"He is certainly one of the better coaches that I played under and learnt a fair bit off.
"Once I finished my apprenticeship I had a stint in Darwin as well as Heidelberg.
"But once 'Hards' got appointed coach in 2015, I travelled back to play for Wodonga and he was a big part of the reason.
"Playing for Heidelberg was a good experience and Wodonga has a good affiliation with the club with players the calibre of Luke Trew, Matt Seiter and Jarrod Hodgkin playing for both clubs."
Hicks also spent two seasons in 2015-16 playing alongside his brother, Jake, which he rates as a highlight during his time spent at Wodonga.
Jake departed the kennel at the end of 2016 to join Kiewa-Sandy Creek and it didn't take long for Josh to follow.
Josh won his second best and fairest in 2018 to join the likes of Matt Seiter, Ben Hollands, Jarrod Twitt, Matthew Shir, Simon McCormack and Brad Thompson to win the club's highest individual honour on more than one occasion.
Despite having his name on the honour board alongside some of the Bulldogs' finest ever players, there was still one glaring deficiency on Hicks' impressive CV - finals football.
Hicks failed to play a final at the kennel after they were in the midst of the longest finals drought in O&M history which the club was finally able to end this season.
After one more season with the Bulldogs in 2019, Hicks decided to call time on his O&M career after more than 120-matches and head bush.
There were no prizes for guessing the 32-year-old's decision to join his brother at Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"There were certainly some challenging times for the club during my stint at Wodonga but it's good to see them back where they belong this season, playing finals for the first time in more than a decade," Hicks said.
"I was chasing a bit of success at the end of my career, as most players tend to do.
"I had a few friends out at Kiewa, my brother was obviously there and a few former players from Wodonga.
"So that was the reason behind my decision to join Kiewa."
But Hicks' timing couldn't have been worse with Covid putting his ambitions of playing finals for the first time since the 2014 grand final with Heidelberg on ice for two seasons.
"It was certainly interesting times during Covid and frustrating as well because I thought we had a handy list," he said.
"But history says if you head out to Kiewa there is a fair chance that you will be playing finals compared to somewhere else.
"It's been a bit of an eye-opener for me since arriving just how well the club is run and the systems they have in place.
"Mal Vogel does a power of work alongside a lot of other hard-working volunteers at the club.
"The club knows it doesn't have to go and chase big name players.
"Inside the four walls you see all the people who do the hard yards behind the scenes and do all the work off the field.
"It makes our jobs as players that much easier just to go out on game day and concentrate on our role and try and get the win."
Hicks finally got to play finals last year with the Hawks losing to Chiltern in the decider.
"Growing up in the area, I had previously witnessed a few finals series at Sandy Creek from the sidelines over the years," he said.
"But to experience the atmosphere out there as a player was awesome.
"It's called the MCG of the bush and once you experience it, it is something that you want to be involved in again and again."
The Hawks finished minor premiers this season with a 17-1 record after losing their only match of the season in round 17 against Chiltern.
They retained the nucleus of last year's side over the off-season with the return of Jack Haugen and Mitch Paton, the two biggest inclusions.
Nick Beattie and Jason Bartel were the biggest departures.
Hicks felt the Hawks were a stronger outfit this season compared to last year.
"We obviously lost Nick and Jase which externally are big names but internally we thought Haugen was a massive addition alongside the development of the younger players," he said.
"I feel we are a much more balanced side this season and have a lot more avenues to goal compared to last year when we heavily relied on Nick and Connor Newnham.
"I think that's one of our biggest strengths that hopefully will hold us in good stead during September."
Hicks also felt the recent loss to Chiltern in round 17 helped relieve the pressure heading into finals.
The last side to complete an undefeated season including finals was Mitta United during the mid-1980s.
"When you are undefeated there is a lot of outside noise, especially during finals," he said.
"So I feel that loss against Chiltern was a good reset.
"We didn't show up on the day and I think that's why we are set for such a fascinating finals series.
"If you don't show up you will get rolled.
"So it was the wake up call we needed and we responded well the following week against Beechworth."
