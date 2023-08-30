The Border Mail
Home/News/Business

That Butcher Shop Lockhart wins gold medals at Australian Meat Industry Council awards

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 30 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owners of a Riverina butchery say a focus on quality is the secret behind them taking out a national win over major smallgoods brands Don and Bertocchi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.