The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury agronomist observes wet and warm winter contrary to El Nino forecast

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wet and warm weather summarised winter on the Border this year despite forecasts of drier-than-average conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.