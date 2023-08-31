Wet and warm weather summarised winter on the Border this year despite forecasts of drier-than-average conditions.
The total monthly rainfall for Albury and Wodonga from June to August was 91 millimetres, 61.4 millimetres and 52.6 millimetres respectively.
The historical averages for the three months are 64.3 millimetres, 65.3 millimetres and 68.3 millimetres.
"Winter has been breaking the rules this year," Albury agronomist Bob Ronald said.
"Basically, from sowing we've had these forecasts of El Nino - drier than expected - and it just hasn't been that way.
"But it hasn't been too wet either, which means the crops, especially cereal crops, are looking really, really good."
Mr Ronald said due to the Bureau of Meteorology's El Nino forecast, farmers were preparing for "dry days, freezing cold nights and frost".
"But because we keep getting rain all the time, it's overcast, and that's a big blanket over the top that has stopped us from having these frigid nights, and as a result, we've had very few frosts," he said.
The mean maximum temperatures in Albury and Wodonga for June to August were 14.1, 14.5 and 16.4 degrees respectively.
"Everywhere is warm," Mr Ronald said.
"Even when you look at the cyclones up in Florida, that is basically off the back of sea temperatures that are off the charts warmer than they have ever been before.
"So it's not just us who have been warm, but everywhere, and when it is warm you get rainfall."
Despite the similarity to last year's conditions, this year's crops saw "a lot less disease".
"The only diseases we are seeing on crops at the moment are the diseases you'd expect to pick up from the dirt below the crops," he said. "But any wind-borne stuff, we're not getting.
"So as advisers and farmers, we need to be on the lookout now for leaf-born diseases, for instance, rust in wheat and the diseases in barley, things like scald and spot blotch.
"Then most of the canola, if not all, should have had a fungicide on them, so they should be pretty good."
Mr Ronald compared the state of this year's crops to 2016 and expected a good yield.
"We've still got the forecast of drier than expected moving into spring and summer, but the summary for us is things aren't acting as they should, and it's to our benefit," he said.
"It won't take too many more rains now to make these crops excellent grain crops."
