Policewoman suffers serious injuries after being attacked by dogs in Baranduda

A police officer has suffered significant injuries after being bitten by dogs during a raid in Baranduda.
The female leading senior constable was with multiple officers as they searched a Baranduda home on Tuesday morning, August 29.
The 51-year-old entered the rear yard of the Lexcen Street home about 9.30am and was attacked by the two animals.
The dogs bit the officer's arm.
Police said the home was being searched as part of an ongoing investigation and the injuries were described as "significant".
"Other officers managed to assist the woman and secure the animals," a spokeswoman said.
"The 51-year-old officer was taken to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening arm injuries.
"She has since been released from hospital and is being supported."
