Policewoman suffers serious injuries after being attacked by dogs in Baranduda

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:54pm
The officer was bitten in the rear yard of a Baranduda home. File photo
A police officer has suffered significant injuries after being bitten by dogs during a raid in Baranduda.

