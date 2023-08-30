The Border Mailsport
Can Yackandandah replicate last weekend's performance against Kiewa-Sandy Creek?

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:23pm
Roos big man Zac Leitch finished runner-up in the Barton medal on Monday night. PIcture by Mark Jesser
Roos big man Zac Leitch finished runner-up in the Barton medal on Monday night. PIcture by Mark Jesser

Barnawartha coach KADE BUTTERS caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into this weekend's second semi-final between Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah.

