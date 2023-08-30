KB: They both did but if I had to pick one, it would be Kiewa. To almost go through the season undefeated except for that late-season hiccup against Chiltern in round 17 is an outstanding effort. You would say the Hawks will start favourites on the weekend with the benefit of having a week off to freshen-up where in contrast the Roos played a bruising encounter. A few the Roos ended up a bit battered and bruised with Billy Griska concussed and Liam Williams and Lachie McMillan proppy with ankle issues. I noticed they only had 17 left out on the ground late in the last quarter.