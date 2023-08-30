Barnawartha coach KADE BUTTERS caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into this weekend's second semi-final between Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah.
BRENT GODDE: Yackandandah made a huge statement in last weekend's qualifying final with a 67-point spanking of Beechworth in a performance that would have left Kiewa-Sandy Creek feeling nervous?
KADE BUTTERS: You would think the Hawks would be at least a tad nervous after watching a display like that. It was a hot day at Sandy Creek and the only thing hotter was the Roos' fast-start which was electrifying to witness. I like how they really took the match on early and weren't overawed after not playing finals since 2010. Being five goals up at quarter-time, it's a long way back in a final.
BG: What impressed you most about the Roos?
KB: Just their relentless attack on the footy and how they work as a team together. The Roos' back six is one of their biggest assets.
BG: The ability of the Roos key defenders in Angus Lingham and Logan Martin to take contested marks in the back-half was a real highlight against the Bushrangers?
KB: Martin certainly has a great set of hands and a valuable addition for the Roos since crossing from Murray Magpies. He's probably not the best kick but if he can dish off a handball to the runners he is going to be a huge asset in the back-half.
BG: Darren 'Homer' Holmes has his charges playing a brand of footy that looks ideally suited for Sandy Creek with their slick ball movement?
KB: That's what's going to be the most exciting part of this weekend's second semi-final. Both the Roos and the Hawks like to find space and have got some talented running players who are great ball users. They also boast the two best midfields in the competition and it will be compulsive viewing watching them go head-to-head.
BG: The Roos look a spirited bunch and hungry for September glory?
KB: Credit to 'Homer', he is a great coach and you can sense there is a lot of belief and spirit within the playing group and a hunger after the disappointment of not playing finals last year. They certainly have got that fire in the belly and are keen to make the most of their opportunity and just how they play as a team are going to take some stopping at Sandy Creek.
BG: Obviously you played both Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah throughout the season, which side impressed you the most?
KB: They both did but if I had to pick one, it would be Kiewa. To almost go through the season undefeated except for that late-season hiccup against Chiltern in round 17 is an outstanding effort. You would say the Hawks will start favourites on the weekend with the benefit of having a week off to freshen-up where in contrast the Roos played a bruising encounter. A few the Roos ended up a bit battered and bruised with Billy Griska concussed and Liam Williams and Lachie McMillan proppy with ankle issues. I noticed they only had 17 left out on the ground late in the last quarter.
BG: Griska was damaging early against the Bushrangers and causing a few headaches with his run and gun from half-back?
KB: Billy was certainly creating plenty of drive off half-back and reminded me a bit of Mason Redman from Essendon who plays a similar role.
BG: Have the Hawks flown under the radar again this season? They don't seem to squawk much for a side that finished as minor premiers?
KB: The Hawks certainly like to let their footy do the talking. As a coach, you look at their list and they have got that many quality players, you don't know who to try and stop first from a coaching perspective. I think that's the Hawks' biggest strength is the overall quality of their 21-players is unrivalled.
BG: To Jack Neil's credit, he has changed things up this season and used some of his guns including Connor Newnham in different roles?
KB: What Jack has done with a few of his players this season is throw them different challenges and quite a few of them can play at both ends of the ground now. That's the trump card Jack has got up his sleeve now. The opposition has to guess where blokes like Newnham are likely to play, will he go back, will he play in the midfield or out of the goal square? It creates a lot of uncertaintity for the opposition.
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
KB: As impressive as the Roos were last weekend, it's impossible to tip against the Hawks on a dry deck with the benefit of a week's rest. As long as they turn up to play, they should get the job done and I'm tipping the Hawks by eight points.
