North East and Riverina's best in the business receive wedding industry awards

By Sophie Else
August 31 2023 - 11:00am
Celebrants Sharon Milsome, Leonie Duryea, Videographer Harrison Slattery and hairdresser Kelsey Lewington are among those recognised in a regional wedding awards. Picture by Tara Trewella.
A videographer, hairdresser and celebrant are among those recognised as being the Border region's best in the wedding game.

