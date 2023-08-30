Albury Harness Racing Club has landed a stunning coup and is set to host the biggest meeting and entertainment extravaganza in the club's history for its Carnival of Cups meeting in February.
In an exciting new initiative by Harness Racing NSW, the club is set to host a revamped Carnival of Cups format on Friday, February 16 which is guaranteed to have people flocking to the Albury Showgrounds.
The club can choose one of Australia's most prominent bands to coincide with the running of its cup which is set to be worth a staggering $60,000.
Cowra, Young, Tamworth and Goulburn were the other four clubs chosen by Harness Racing NSW for the new concept.
Cowra has already finalised its entertainment for its meeting on November 12 with iconic performers The Whitlams and Daryl Braithwaite playing alongside country music group Darlinghurst.
AHRC president Paul Brown said it was an incredibly proud moment for the club.
"To be one of five clubs chosen for this exciting new initiative by Harness Racing NSW is massive for the club as well as Albury," Brown said.
"It's an amazing initiative that will no doubt promote the industry and hopefully lead to people getting involved in either owning or breeding a horse in the future.
"As president of the club, it's obviously great for the committee, great for the members and great for the Albury community to have an event of this calibre."
Tickets to the meeting which includes the entertainment are free but patrons must still complete the registration process on the Carnival of Cups website at www.carnivalofcups.com.au
"Most people I've spoken to can't believe it's a free event," Brown said.
"You don't get much for free these days.
"It's also unbelievable what Harness Racing NSW has budgeted for in regards to entertainment and for example a band like Birds Of Tokyo or The Temper Trap is a realistic option.
"We just need to do our homework and secure a band which we think will be best suited to the demographic we are trying to get through the gate."
Racing Wodonga attracted a record crowd of 10,000 to its cup meeting in 2019 after securing Birds Of Tokyo for its entertainment after the last race on cup day.
Brown said the club had set its sights on attracting a similar sized crowd.
"New Year's Eve we have previously attracted crowds of 5000 so I would like to think that with the addition of one of the country's biggest entertainment acts, that we could double that," he said.
"We have already started talks with Albury City Council on how best to maximise the crowd.
"The precedent on the border is Birds Of Tokyo at the Wodonga Cup a few years back.
"They proved to be a huge draw card.
"I don't think we will be just catering for a local crowd with Albury's close proximity to Melbourne and an airport in town, people will travel from everywhere if the band appeals to them."
Harness Racing NSW has also relaxed its criteria for horses eligible to target the lucrative Carnival of Cup races.
All Carnival of Cups races will be conducted for National Ratings (NR) up to 120.
There is no requirement for horses to be trained in NSW or for a horse to be bred in NSW, or Australia.
There will also be massive bonuses on offer for horses that can win more than one Carnival of Cup.
"With no restrictions on the cup now, the cup should attract the best field we have ever seen race on the track," Brown said.
"The entertainment will be the highlight but the racing will also be something that we have never seen before at Albury.
"We should be able to attract some of the best horses from both NSW and Victoria as well as the best drivers and trainers.
"I'm still shaking my head in disbelief to be honest because this has all happened fairly quickly.
"But now it's time to roll the sleeves up and start preparing to make this the biggest event we possibly can."
