WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Woman wanted over armed carjacking sought by Albury police

Albury police have sought the public's help to track down three people wanted for arrest, including a woman sought over an armed carjacking.
The information was released on Thursday, August 31, although still part of Murray River Police District's Warrant Wednesday series.
Mikaela Morgan, 20, is being sought over an recent armed carjacking in South Albury.
A man allegedly had a knife held to his throat and his car stolen.
She has links to both Albury and Wodonga and a lengthy list of priors.
Ryan Fox, 23, is also being sought.
The 23-year-old was recently remanded in custody in Victoria after allegedly skipping bail and being re-arrested.
Colin McGee, 22, is also wanted by police, after failing to appear in court last week.
He had been due to face Albury Local Court on Friday, August 25, for a hearing.
He has links to Albury and Griffith.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
