WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Woman wanted over armed carjacking sought by Albury police

By Beau Greenway and Blair Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:41am
Mikaela Morgan, 20, is wanted over an armed carjacking. Picture by NSW Police
Albury police have sought the public's help to track down three people wanted for arrest, including a woman sought over an armed carjacking.

