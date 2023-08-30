The Border Mail
Police seek help to identify man after Albury fraud offences

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:41am, first published 8:56am
The man is being sought by Albury police. Picture supplied
Police are seeking help to identify a man involved in multiple fraud offences in North Albury and Lavington.

