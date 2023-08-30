Police seek help to identify man after Albury fraud offences

Police are seeking help to identify a man involved in multiple fraud offences in North Albury and Lavington.
Officers were alerted to the offending, which occurred on June 4.
A security camera image shows the man wearing a black hat, red and black hoodie, and a Kathmandu jacket at a bottle shop.
"Police are seeking the community's assistance to identify the male depicted in the image," a police spokesman said.
"It is believed he may be able to assist with their enquires."
Call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
