A Benalla councillor says he does not feel safe at the rural city after his complaints of serious misconduct against a colleague were dismissed by an independent tribunal.
A Councillor Conduct Panel rejected six allegations, made by Punarji Gunaratne against Peter Davis, in a finding made on August 14.
That decision followed an earlier conduct panel, in March, dismissing 12 allegations of serious misconduct made by Cr Gunaratne against another councillor Danny Claridge.
The case against Cr Davis centred on claims of bullying.
They included an allegation that Cr Davis abused a mayoral negotiation in relation to a complaint and that Cr Gunaratne felt intimidated by Cr Davis' behaviour at meetings due to comments made.
The latter involved Cr Davis expressing concern about the number of questions that Cr Gunaratne asked.
The findings of the panel were tabled at the council's finance and planning committee meeting on August 23, a gathering that Cr Gunaratne did not attend because of a work commitment in Melbourne.
Cr Davis told the meeting of the toll the allegations had taken and his relief at them being dismissed.
"I've had to take leave from council and my business to work through this over the past 12 months," Cr Davis said.
"To be accused of six allegations of serious misconduct is personally upsetting.
"I have never had an allegation like this made against me before and never want to go through this process again."
Cr Davis said he had "always represented myself with the greatest of integrity" and prided himself on being approachable if someone had a grievance.
Cr Claridge told the meeting: "I know how Cr Davis feels, as I had to defend 12 frivolous and untrue allegations against me.
"It's a very stressful experience for the accused, and our families, having to deal with charges that were intended to damage our reputation."
Cr Claridge said Cr Gunaratne had been responsible for 18 of 19 complaints across Victoria in 2023 in relation to misconduct allegations and they were all dismissed.
Cr Gunaratne told The Border Mail he understood the findings of the panel but was far from satisfied with the process.
"It's disappointing and I personally think there is a big disconnect in the state government when they talk about (the councillor) code of conduct and this decision comes out," Cr Gunaratne said.
"I'm really concerned about the council culture, particularly as a person of colour and from a diversity background, I honestly feel there is no safety for me in council and under the Local Government Act.
"There's no mention of racism and anti-racism in the Local Government Act, but there's mention about sexual harassment and gender equity."
Cr Gunaratne believes there needs to be a mechanism in the act related to racism.
Despite councillors and mayor Bernie Hearn saying they wanted better council ties, Cr Gunaratne was dismissive.
"It's just nice words but I haven't seen actions with them trying to get around the table to have a discussion," he said.
