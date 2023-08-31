A Riverina home that went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning has been left completely destroyed.
Emergency services were called to a home on Cressy Street, Deniliquin at about 12.15am on Thursday following reports of a house that was well alight.
Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews from Deniliquin and Jerilderie along with RFS and police responded in rapid time.
"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts the home sustained significant damage," he said.
"There was also a shed in the back yard of the property which was also destroyed in the fire."
Mr Alexander said it is understood the property had been vacant for a while before the fire.
"There were no injuries reported," he said.
Police remain at the scene working with Fire and Rescue NSW to determine the cause of the fire.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.