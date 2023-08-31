The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Group flees stolen car after hitting ute in Wodonga, youth found in hospital

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The victim's damaged Ford Falcon on Wilson Street. Picture by Blair Thomson
The victim's damaged Ford Falcon on Wilson Street. Picture by Blair Thomson

A teenager has had his first vehicle destroyed after it was slammed into by a stolen car, with a suspect located in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.