Group flees stolen car after hitting ute in Wodonga, youth found in hospital

A teenager has had his first vehicle destroyed after it was slammed into by a stolen car, with a suspect located in hospital.
A grey Hyundai Kona was taken from the vicinity of Beer Deluxe in Albury about 9.30pm on Wednesday.
The stolen vehicle was driven to Wodonga, and crashed head-on, at high speed, into a stationary Ford utility on Wilson Street.
Both cars were significantly damaged.
Those inside the stolen Hyundai fled the scene, leaving the car behind.
Wodonga Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said a youth later presented to Albury hospital.
"Inquiries located a potential suspect at Albury Base Hospital," he said.
"We've got some ongoing inquiries regarding the other occupants of the vehicle."
The owner of the damaged vehicle, 19, said the loss would impact his life.
"I was woken up by my mother-in-law about 12.40am, saying my car's been hit," he said.
"I didn't believe it at first.
"I thought she was just playing around but she couldn't breathe properly, so I knew she was fair dinkum.
"I came around the front and saw my ute was totally smashed up."
The front end of the car was crumpled.
The stolen car hit with such force, a metal bullbar on the utility was spilt.
The victim said the car was worth about $8000.
He had been trying to save money to move to Queensland and said the incident would set him back.
The 19-year-old had only recently moved to the Wilson Street property.
"I think I'm a bit shocked at the moment," he said.
"I can't really process it all.
"It's the worst thing, but I can't do anything about it.
"It was my first car, I only bought it a year ago and put a fair bit into it."
The man relies on the vehicle to get to work at Wilson Transformers.
He has been doorknocking homes near the crash scene in a bid to find security camera footage.
The 19-year-old has also spoken to the owner of the stolen vehicle in a bid to sort out insurance.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
