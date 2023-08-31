Four people have died after a car and truck collided on the Hume Freeway at Chiltern.
It is understood the car and B-double truck crashed on the Hume Freeway at the intersection of Wenkes Road just before 10.30am, Wednesday, August 31.
Victoria Police confirmed all four occupants of the sedan died at the scene.
"The driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries and was conveyed to hospital," Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson said.
"Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are en route to the scene.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing."
Northbound traffic on the Hume Highway is closed at the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
