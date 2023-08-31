The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Hume Freeway closed at Chiltern after four people killed in serious crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are responding to Thursday's freeway crash, with traffic diversions in place. Picture by Mark Jesser
Emergency services are responding to Thursday's freeway crash, with traffic diversions in place. Picture by Mark Jesser

UPDATE, 12pm

Four people have died after a car and truck collided on the Hume Freeway at Chiltern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.