Indigo Council, state, fund upgrade for Chiltern Tennis Club

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 31 2023 - 5:30pm
Tennis courts dating back to 1878 and deemed to "a little on the sad side" and a safety risk will finally be upgraded with funding help from state and local governments.

