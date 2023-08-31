Tennis courts dating back to 1878 and deemed to "a little on the sad side" and a safety risk will finally be upgraded with funding help from state and local governments.
The Chiltern Tennis Club has provided $10,000 to be supplemented by $166,000 from Indigo Shire Council and $300,000 from the Victorian Government.
At this week's council meeting, councillors voted unanimously to award a construction contract to iDwala to replace two existing courts with new pavement and surfacing, and upgrade the lighting with LED technology.
A report considered by the council highlighted deficiencies of the site.
"The courts currently are quite run-down and an OHS risk to the community that use them," the report stated.
"The current standard of the facility has potentially reduced participation of some user groups such as the aged and those with a disability."
Speaking to the motion to award the contract, Councillor Emmerick Teissl welcomed the improvement.
"The current courts are a little on the sad side and I personally have had to remark them," he said.
"It'd be fantastic to see council continuing its investment in our communities, and especially in tennis."
Councillor Peter Croucher said: "It is important that communities such as Chiltern have tennis courts in good condition and other essentials such as inexpensive lighting."
Councillor Bernard Gaffney praised the work iDwala undertook at the Wahgunyah tennis and netball courts, and the Beechworth tennis courts.
Cr Gaffney then chuckled at mayor Sophie Price's closing statement: "Hopefully the next Ash Barty comes from Chiltern."
