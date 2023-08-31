Brad McMillan has signed with Albury Cricket Club for the 2023-24 Cricket Albury Wodonga season.
McMillan has been a reliable top order performer for Wagga RSL over the past couple of years and is coming off a successful season which saw him claim the Bulldogs' first grade batting award.
However the 23-year-old will leave Wagga RSL in an effort to try and reach new heights with his game and it's a challenge that he's very much looking forward to.
"Yeah I thought I'd give it a crack," McMillan said.
"It'll be good, obviously it's a bit of a step up and it's probably one of the better comps in the state in my opinion.
McMillan said the key reason behind the move was simply to test himself at a higher level and he felt that heading down to Albury would be the best place to do that.
"Just the challenge," he said.
"I want to improve my game and I just feel that's the best place to do it at the moment.
"Just that side of trying to improve my game and I guess I feel at my age right now is probably the time to do it."
McMillan will continue to live and work in Wagga while commuting down to Albury for training and for games and also mentioned that it wasn't an easy decision to depart Wagga RSL.
"Yeah it was a pretty hard decision to leave," he said.
"I've got a lot of mates there so it was a pretty hard decision, but at the end of the day I want to improve my cricket and be as good as I can.
"So hopefully I can go down there and have a bit of success."
Albury kicked off pre-season training over the weekend ahead of the upcoming season however McMillan admitted that he's already been hard at work.
"I've already been having a hit," he said.
"So I'm pretty keen to get into it."
