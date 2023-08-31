The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brad McMillan has been a reliable top order performer for Wagga RSL over the past couple of seasons

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad McMillan has signed with Albury Cricket Club for the upcoming 2023-24 Cricket Albury Wodonga season. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Brad McMillan has signed with Albury Cricket Club for the upcoming 2023-24 Cricket Albury Wodonga season. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Brad McMillan has signed with Albury Cricket Club for the 2023-24 Cricket Albury Wodonga season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.