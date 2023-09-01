The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Charles Sturt University again named Australia's best for student employment rates

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 1 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border university says its success is greatly contributing to the region's workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.