A Border university says its success is greatly contributing to the region's workforce.
Charles Sturt University, which has a campus in Thurgoona, says three quarters of its students that hail from regional areas are choosing to forge careers outside of the capital cities.
Courses offered by the tertiary institute on the Border, such as nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and education, are producing strong flow-on effects.
For the seventh consecutive year, Charles Sturt topped Good Universities Guide's rankings for undergraduate students achieving full-time employment.
Data in the guide revealed 86.7 per cent of the university's undergraduate students landed full-time jobs within four months of graduating, the highest among Australia's 43 universities and 12 per cent above the national average.
Charles Sturt had the highest full-time employment rate in Australia for graduates in agriculture and environment, business and management, law and paralegal studies, nursing, science and mathematics and social work, while it led NSW's 11 universities in communications.
"We know that we're helping to support the workforce needs of our regions," vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon said.
"About 75 per cent of students who come from the regions are still working in the regions three years later. The reverse is students who go to the city to study, 75 per cent of them never come back.
"Albury has a big health focus with occupational therapy, physiotherapy, nursing, podiatry and a lot of health sciences.
"Students are actually able to get placements and work experience during their studies so that they graduate job-ready.
"We think it's really important that regional universities are offering a comprehensive course profile so that more students who come from regional towns and communities can get a higher education degree and go on to work in the regions. If they don't, then we don't have the nurses and the teachers and the engineers and IT professionals and all of those degrees that are skills our communities need to be successful."
The Good Universities Guide revealed Charles Sturt University was also first in NSW for overall educational experience and full-time employment of postgraduates, with 90 per cent working within four months.
The university's international student progression, teaching quality and median graduate income, which was the highest across the board at $64,100 for undergraduates and $78,900 for postgraduates, was also recognised.
"They're not just getting jobs, but getting good salaries. We lead all the universities in graduate salaries in education and training, nursing, sport, science and maths," Professor Leon said.
"It's not only about having a good outcome at the end, but they'll have a good experience while they're at university.
"We really focus on it being a good experience for them where they're well supported at university, and we're making sure that the qualifications they get lead them to a good job at the end."
Results and ranking from the Good Universities Guide are created using data and information provided by the Australian Government Department of Education, and graduate and student experience surveys.
