A teenager's threat to inflict violence against an underage girl showed she had not learned the lessons of a recent court appearance for assault, a magistrate says.
Erin Gifford had not long been placed on a conditional release order, or a good behaviour bond, for repeatedly punching her ex-boyfriend to the head as he sat in a car.
That happened as he sat in a car at a North Albury petrol station on March 10. As the man's new partner walked back to their car, Gifford warned her: "You're next, b---."
A few weeks later she was handed the 12-month order, including the condition that she address anger management issues.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys was scathing of the 18-year-old offending in such a violent way again.
Ms Humphreys pointed out how Gifford, on signing the order, without conviction, had given a commitment to be of good behaviour and to take steps to tackle her behavioural issues.
"But again here we have a threat of violence," she said of Gifford's latest offending, the South Albury teenager previously pleading guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidation.
Gifford's charge stemmed from her younger sister having been targeted in a fight at an Albury school on June 21.
The court had been told how in the wake of the fight, Gifford sent a message to the other girl via Facebook Messenger."
"Come have a real whack with me you ugly looking f---. I'll show you how to fight proper you weird slut, word (is) you wouldn't wanna see me out n about, I'll knock your teeth out, you poxy c---."
Police said the victim provided a statement in which she said she "had fears to enter school, to even leave her house due to being intimidated by the accused".
Ms Humphreys told defence lawyer Sean Lee how his client could have moved forward with her life in a positive fashion after the assault in March, but that had changed.
"Her prospects of rehabilitation certainly can't be described in the same way (now)," she said.
"She continues to commit the offences in the same way."
Ms Humphreys said Gifford had said, in relation to anger management counselling, "I'm going to do it".
"But (she) doesn't and is back before court today," she said.
Mr Lee said Gifford felt "entirely remorseful" about her behaviour towards the girl she intimidated.
He said in relation to the ex-boyfriend she punched several times to the face, "she previously found that person was a violent person and she struck out at him".
"She has since registered for the first available course (in anger management)."
Mr Lee said that course was scheduled to run from October 30 to November 27.
Ms Humphreys deferred sentencing until after Gifford completed on the course.
She ordered that a duty sentence assessment report focusing on supervision be prepared by NSW Community Corrections.
Gifford will be sentenced on November 29.
