The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

South Albury offender's sentencing delayed, must complete anger management

By Albury Court
August 31 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager's threat to inflict violence against an underage girl showed she had not learned the lessons of a recent court appearance for assault, a magistrate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.