A string of jail terms have failed to deter a Wodonga man from committing family violence, with the offender holding a pair of scissors to his partner's throat during his latest offence.
The man remains in custody after pleading guilty to several charges which, in his own words, involved him going "right off my head".
The man had pinned her to their bed.
He drove his knee into her back and pushed his forearm into her back before holding scissors to her throat for five to 10 seconds.
He stopped, called the woman a "putrid c---" and punched two holes into a wall.
The woman was distressed when police arrived.
The man said he had "(taken) it too far" after arguing with the woman about a dog over the previous three days.
The man yelled out to the woman not to press charges as he was led away by the officers, causing further distress to the victim.
The man told police in an interview "my f---ing partner has a real bad ice problem" which caused her to flop about and grind her teeth.
He said he had lost it after being woken up and had smoked one bong after another after the attack.
"I verbally abused the living f--- out of her, f---ing oath," the 33-year-old said.
The man was rearrested on July 22 after being found at the same house in breach of a court order.
The man loaded up a bong and tried to smoke it in front of police during his arrest.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said a young man was allegedly murdered outside her client's home about a year ago and her client had suffered nightmares.
The court heard he had a diagnosis of anxiety and depression, and had a "severe" history of ice use.
Magistrate Ian Watkins raised concerns about an ongoing cycle of the man committing assaults, being placed on a corrections order, and continuing to offend.
"He does serve some terms in prison," Mr Watkins said of the man's criminal history.
"But it doesn't seem to be actually achieving anything.
"It just seems to be an escalating cycle."
Mr Watkins wanted to see if corrections staff had tools to "break that cycle of offending".
The man will be sentenced on October 5.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.