Wodonga man admits to holding scissors to partner's throat, trying to smoke bong on arrest

By Wodonga Court
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
Jail terms and corrections orders have failed to have an impact on the man's behaviour. File photo
A string of jail terms have failed to deter a Wodonga man from committing family violence, with the offender holding a pair of scissors to his partner's throat during his latest offence.

