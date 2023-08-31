A $100,000 donation has allowed Wodonga Hospital's maternity ward to update and expand its fleet of cots for newborn babies.
The donation from the Pratt Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Visy, has enabled the purchase of 30 new Atom NeoCots and new intravenous (IV) poles.
"The old cots are well past their used-by-date," medical director of women's and children's services, Dr Mark Norden, said.
"I think some were here when I started 30 years ago."
The new cots' adjustable height allows new mothers recovering from caesarean sections to be closer to their babies.
They also have an adjustable mattress that can tilt for sick and premature babies needing to be moved to assist with breathing difficulties.
"But one of the best things is we can attach an intravenous pole to the actual cot," Dr Norden said. "So we're not trying to move babies around while holding two things, which is a safety concern."
Thirty-six week old Aiden McGrath, one of the first babies to use the new cots, was born prematurely in Melbourne before relocating to Wodonga Hospital.
"Aiden was born at 29 weeks in Melbourne, so when they reach 32 weeks, they come back to us so that we can fertilise them and make them grow," Dr Norden said.
"We also look after them as they often have some feeding and respiratory problems, which means they are connected to tubes instead of suck feeding, and having the mobility that these cots allow and being able to position them for feeding, makes it much easier."
Albury Wodonga Health Foundation manager Gina Bladon said the donation will allow them to upgrade all the cots within the maternity unit and special care nursery.
"As a result, funds that were initially set aside for new cots can now be redirected to support other areas of need across Albury Wodonga Health," she said.
The donation coincides with Visy's 20-year anniversary in Wodonga.
Visy co-owner Fiona Geminder said after two decades in the community, she wanted to give something back.
"We employ 150 people and have over 900 customers who are a part of the community, many of whom will have direct experience with the hospital and the maternity ward, so this was a way to give something back to them as well," she said.
"We love being a part of the community here, so we are pleased to help improve the care and comfort of its newest members and their families."
