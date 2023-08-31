The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Kaelan Bradtke axed by Richmond after a season in AFL system

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaelan Bradtke kicked five goals on debut for Richmond against the Northern Bullants in the VFL. Picture by Richmond FC
Kaelan Bradtke kicked five goals on debut for Richmond against the Northern Bullants in the VFL. Picture by Richmond FC

RICHMOND has just axed rookie and former Corowa-Rutherglen forward Kaelan Bradtke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.