RICHMOND has just axed rookie and former Corowa-Rutherglen forward Kaelan Bradtke.
The 22-year-old was the last player to join the Tigers' list in mid-February after he won the final spot following the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).
However, Bradtke is the club's first delisting after he wasn't offered a contract for 2024 in what's shaping as an off-season of change at the Tigers after finishing 13th, with 10 wins, a draw and 12 losses.
"We would like to thank Kaelan for his dedication to our football program since he began training with us late last year," Tigers' general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said.
"Kaelan gave us everything he could, but unfortunately, at this time of year, we need to make changes to our list.
"We wish him all the best for his future pursuits on and off the field."
He kicked 24 goals in 16 VFL games for the Tigers, but was unable to break into the AFL team.
He started the season at state level superbly, booting five goals on debut against the Northern Bullants.
Richmond's VFL season finished in last weekend's Wildcard Round loss to Collingwood.
The 196cm forward's elevation over summer to the elite level was a stunning achievement, given it was his first full pre-season after previously combining football and cricket.
Corowa-Rutherglen was forced into recess this year, largely due to a player shortage, but is desperately trying to return to the Ovens and Murray Football League next year.
