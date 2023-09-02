The man who unwittingly sparked a war of words between two councillors at the last Indigo Shire meeting says he just wanted the council to listen to the community's concerns over child safety, flood drainage and "a roundabout that looks like a dump".
Wahgunyah Progress Association secretary Alan Pleitner said he had no idea his request for a community forum to be held at the town "before 2025" after he received a letter hinting such a meeting would be a long way off would cause such friction.
A motion at the Indigo Council meeting on August 29 to expedite Mr Pleitner's request spurred councillor Roberta Horne to question why such a motion was even needed before she delivered a broadside to the council, saying if a private enterprise was as ineffective as the council, "we'd be looking for a new CEO".
This drew a rebuke from mayor Sophie Price who asked Cr Horne to apologise to chief executive Trevor Ierino. Cr Horne apologised, but pointed out she was just drawing a comparison between the private and public sectors if a survey showed customer satisfaction had plummeted.
Mr Pleitner, a former Indigo Citizen of the Year, said he wanted the council to better represent the shire's smaller towns, including Wahgunyah where several concerns had "been ignored for years".
"Community forums are the only way we can get a strong voice to council," Mr Pleitner said. "Beechworth is a long way to go to council meetings for a lot of elderly people out here, we just want them to listen to us.
"We've had things on the (Wahgunyah Progress Association) agenda for a while - things that we need, not just want or desire.
"For example, we've struggled for ages to rectify what I think is a very dangerous traffic situation here with cars speeding through the town, making it very dangerous for young children.
"All we want is for the speed limit to be reduced from 60 kilometres per hour to 50; I see it's happened at Beechworth and other areas but nothing has happened here on this issue even though we've been asking for it to be reduced since 2011.
"It was only a couple of months ago, the council were sprouting off about speed reductions they'd put in at Beechworth, Stanley, Chiltern, Yackandandah - but nothing happens here."
In a letter from Mr Ierino to Mr Pleitner that was tabled at the Wahgunyah Progress Association annual general meeting last month, Mr Ierino said scarce staff resources meant the council had to seek ways to be more efficient in its communication with communities.
"Council is currently exploring a range of new ways to engage with its community," Mr Ierino wrote. "In these times of ever increasing demands on scarce staff resources, and with no way to fund extra staff resources outside the rate cap, we need to be efficient in how we communicate, both ways, with our communities.
"We are focusing our community forums in a more targeted way.
"That is, we will look to initiate forums on a case-by-case basis where there is a significant issue impacting on a particular town."
Meanwhile, civic watchdog group Council Watch said it had been alerted to the spat at the last council meeting through television media and after watching a YouTube recording of the meeting believed Cr Horne had no reason to apologise.
The group's vice-president, Dean Hurlston, in a missive to all Indigo Shire councillors said: "In my view, the mayor seeking to limit this discussion, when it was not aimed to embarrass staff, rather, it was a discussion about performance standards in general, was uncalled for.
"The comments by a councillor around the dire community satisfaction results and the manner in which the private sector would hold a CEO to account for same were in no way (in my view) a breach of the conduct standards."
Mr Pleitner cited issues that be believed had been neglected including drainage problems on the eastern side of the town and a roundabout at the northern end that members of his association had asked the council to tend to since 2009.
"When a big storm comes through the main street into our town from the eastern end, the Rutherglen end, it automatically floods because the drainage has been abysmal ever since I've been here," he said.
"We've had council consultants come up with plans for our small little roundabout, the first thing you see when you come in from the Corowa side, but nothing has been done and, at times, it's worse than a rubbish dump, it has stained, tanned bark that just goes everywhere after a bit of rain."
Mr Pleitner said he expected the community forum to be arranged for either October or November after councillors voted unanimously to expedite the process at the last Indigo meeting.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.