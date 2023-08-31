The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ron Finemore Transport working with police after Chiltern Hume Highway crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of a Border trucking company says his thoughts are with the family members of those killed in a quadruple fatality at Chiltern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.