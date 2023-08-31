The head of a Border trucking company says his thoughts are with the family members of those killed in a quadruple fatality at Chiltern.
Ron Finemore Transport managing director Mark Parry has described Thursday morning's crash on the Hume Highway as a "tragic accident'.
He said one of the company's truck drivers, 30, had been travelling north, about one hour into his trip following a 12 hour break.
Mr Parry said a car had entered the Hume in front of the truck and the car was struck.
"It appears the car for whatever reason has entered the Hume from the left in front of him, which has resulted in the accident which police are now investigating," he said.
"Clearly our thoughts are with the extended family involved in this tragic accident.
"Our driver was alcohol tested at the scene and was cleared.
"He was then taken to hospital for mandatory drug testing and to assess him for shock."
Mr Parry said the company's vehicle recorded data, including speed, and filmed dashcam footage.
He said the data showed the driver wasn't speeding.
Mr Parry said the cameras constantly film and can be activated by drivers if something happens or an impact occurs.
The company is working with police as part of their investigation.
Staff have attended the crash site.
"We're also trying to make sure our driver is looked after," Mr Parry said.
"We offer counsellors to all employees and families at all times.
"When you look at incidents such as this, my thoughts go out to the friends and family involved.
"We want to look after our driver."
