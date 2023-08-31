Wodonga-based Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie has welcomed Qantas scrapping the expiration date on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of travel credits following a public backlash.
The national carrier has almost $500 million in outstanding flight credits, with an extra $100 million yet to be redeemed by Jetstar customers.
The credits were due to expire at the end of the year and be added straight to the Qantas bottom line.
To encourage more people to reconnect with their credits, the airline is also offering double the number of frequent flyer points from flights booked between September 4 and December 31.
Senator McKenzie, the opposition spokeswoman for infrastructure, transport and regional development, said on Thursday, August 31, Qantas should have immediately refunded the money.
"This decision announced by Qantas and Jetstar to refund nearly half a billion dollars of Australian travellers COVID flight credits is very, very welcome news," Senator McKenzie said at Albury airport.
"I call on other airlines to follow their lead and do the right thing by Australian travellers. This is their money. They paid it out in good faith. They have been unable to take the flights.
"They should be refunded that money as soon as possible to either travel or, indeed, to use that money to assist in paying the bills during a cost of living crisis.
"Australians are doing it tough during a cost of living crisis."
Senator McKenzie said she believed Qantas responded to overwhelming public pressure.
"It shows the importance of monitoring and oversight and public debate about these types of issues."
CEO Alan Joyce said Qantas COVID credits could be swapped for a cash refund at any time, and Jetstar ones would be extended indefinitely.
Mr Joyce said he hoped the move would help change the fact that people had lost faith in the airline's processes.
"We're doing this because we listened - we know the credit system wasn't as smooth as it should have been," he said in a video statement on Thursday.
But the airline is also facing legal woes on top of customer backlash, with the consumer watchdog alleging it advertised tickets for 8000 flights that had already been cancelled.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is launching action in the Federal Court claiming Qantas engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct after continuing to sell the tickets for an average of more than two weeks, and up to 47 days in some cases.
It is also alleging the airline didn't notify existing ticketholders for 10,000 flights that they had been cancelled for an average of 18 days, and up to 48 days, between May and July 2022.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.