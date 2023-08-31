The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bridget McKenzie applauds Qantas move to scrap travel credit expiration date

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wodonga-based Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie has welcomed Qantas scrapping the expiration date on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of travel credits following a public backlash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.