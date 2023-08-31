It's said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that has certainly been the case for Tallangatta and District Netball Association best and fairest winner Alissa Donaldson.
After taking a step back from netball last year to pursue her midwifery studies, the Kiewa-Sandy Creek defender has a new appreciation for the game.
"When I was studying, I wanted to play so badly, but being that person that wants to give 110 per cent, I just couldn't," she said.
"I was really excited to start this year and to give my full commitment to the team, which seems to have paid off.
"It shouldn't be, but sometimes netball can be a bit of a chore and is one more thing to tend to after work on a weekday and it takes a lot of time on weekends, but since finding a club like Kiewa, nothing ever feels like a chore.
"You go out and have a good time at netball training and you get to see all of your best fiends."
Donaldson admitted she was lost for words after polling 34 votes to claim the league's A-grade medal on Monday night, having already taken home the Hawks' A-grade medal this season.
"I wasn't expecting it," she said.
"In our league, there's so many amazing players, so to be the one to actually win the A-grade best and fairest is a real honour.
"I feel very lucky and blessed to have won it."
Minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek take on Yackandandah in the first semi-final this weekend, with the winner set to book their spot in the decider.
"It's pretty daunting coming into finals undefeated, but we're all very excited to have a good hit-out with Yack," Donaldson said.
"It's always a good game of netball against them, so we're looking forward to it."
Thurgoona and Chiltern will meet in the second semi-final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.