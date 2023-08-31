An Albury junior team will play its first grand final as the Border becomes the home of Riverina rugby league tomorrow.
Albury Thunder's Under 13s will play Wagga Brothers at North Albury's Sarvaas Park in Group Nine Junior Rugby League's southern pool grand finals, while the Thunder's senior club hosts Group Nine's minor semi-finals.
"It's the first grand final for these boys and to have it at home is another good thing as it gives us a little bit of advantage here and it just means a lot to the team," Thunder coach Trev Slater said.
Brothers will start favourites after toppling the Thunder in both games.
"They're a good little team, we're very similar, neither of us have too many big players," Slater said.
"But we've beaten some good teams, we beat Junee, they're in the northern pool, that was a crossover game, they hadn't lost in three years."
Albury halves Zack Emmett and Jake Slater will be crucial in the playmaking roles, while lock Toby Harris has been superb as a middle forward.
The action starts from 9.30am with the under 14 grand final, with the Thunder in the penultimate match at 11.50am.
Meanwhile, Thunder's league tag team will also face Wagga Brothers in the sudden death clash from midday at Greenfield Park.
The under 16s kick off a bumper day at 9.30am, with Wagga Kangaroos and Young to meet in the first grade minor semi-final at 2.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.