Stolen Holden wagon set on fire during fight at Wangaratta

A stolen car has been torched in Wangaratta.
Emergency services were called to Brash Avenue about 3.10am on Thursday.
A stolen Holden Commodore station wagon had been driven to the area after being stolen in Melbourne.
Police said a fight broke out at the scene between multiple people which led to the car being set on fire.
Officers and firefighters attended, but there was nobody with the stolen car when they arrived.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
