Wodonga ace Angus Baker has declared he's fresh for Sunday's elimination final against Wangaratta Rovers at Norm Minns Oval, Wangaratta.
The Morris medal fancy missed the final round after battling a calf complaint against Albury in round 17.
"It was a little more of a freshen up, so had the week off, which was nice, to get the body right, I had a few niggles for the latter rounds and was trying to get on top of that, so I'm feeling much better now," he offered.
Baker confirmed if last Saturday's game against Yarrawonga was a final, he would have played.
The 25-year-old finished third in last year's Morris Medal, four votes behind winner Leigh Masters (Yarrawonga), and has had another superb season.
The midfielder, who can also punish teams when he pushes forward, sits in the top 10 for a stack of the league's statistics, including inside 50s (fifth with 76).
The week off also handed Baker a break from his long commute from Canberra every weekend.
"It takes a little bit of a toll on the body and mind, I live on the south side of Canberra, so Wangaratta and Yarrawonga are big trips of around four and a half hours each way," he suggested.
The prospect of the classy and workaholic Baker against Rovers' silky smooth Brodie Filo in the midfield is the most exciting of the match.
Rovers won the round seven clash by 42 points, but Wodonga sealed its first finals appearance in 14 years with a thrilling 15-point win in round 16.
