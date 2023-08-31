The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wodonga gun Angus Baker fit to play elimination final against Rovers

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 31 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Angus Baker destroyed Lavington in the season-opener.
Wodonga's Angus Baker destroyed Lavington in the season-opener.

Wodonga ace Angus Baker has declared he's fresh for Sunday's elimination final against Wangaratta Rovers at Norm Minns Oval, Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.