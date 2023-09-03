The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Do we want a hospital to serve patients or create building jobs?

By Letters to the Editor
September 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews talks to the media during his recent visit to Rutherglen. Picture by Mark Jesser
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews talks to the media during his recent visit to Rutherglen. Picture by Mark Jesser

Clinician support remains a furphy

With all due respect Premier Andrews, myself and other clinicians here on the Border have repeatedly spoken of our support for a new, fit for purpose, single site hospital. A plan to deliver this undoubtedly has our support because it would deliver what the Border community so desperately needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.