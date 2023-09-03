YOUR SAY: Do we want a hospital to serve patients or create building jobs?

With all due respect Premier Andrews, myself and other clinicians here on the Border have repeatedly spoken of our support for a new, fit for purpose, single site hospital. A plan to deliver this undoubtedly has our support because it would deliver what the Border community so desperately needs.
It has been repeatedly stated that the current plan does not get us anywhere near a facility capable of meeting current demand, instead creating a building site out of a hospital for many years, only to fall embarrassingly short.
During the master plan process the numerous stakeholders involved, including clinicians, made it abundantly clear what the community desperately needs this facility to deliver to change our critical health situation.
There is no sense in building a facility that disrupts the jobs of those you require to work in it for years, creating enormous barriers to staff training, recruitment and most critically retention.
Is this hospital being built to improve patient outcomes within a critically overstretched health service and reduce clinical near-misses in a substandard facility? Or is it creating building industry jobs?
One continues to wonder whether progress purely for the sake of progress is the best outcome for the community if it fails to deliver a hospital which could save us in our current health facility crisis.
The Border Mail's front-page story about the Victorian Premier not taking tips from council on health highlights his lack of connection with regional areas in Victoria. Daniel Andrews seems to be more supportive of NSW and favours spending millions on redeveloping the Albury hospital rather than thinking about the future health needs for Wodonga residents. He contradicts himself with his comment about putting patients first, "not politics and let's get this thing built".
The Wodonga community is not looking for a "thing" to be built in Albury; they are looking for a new hospital to be built in the rural city of Wodonga, which is in Victoria, the state he is supposed to be responsible for.
The residents of Wodonga are represented by Wodonga Council, so it's time for Daniel Andrews to start listening to their views and taking their tips on health.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.