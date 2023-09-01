The first day of spring has seen two industrial properties in tightly held estates on either side of the Border sell after auction.
A 4000-square metre lot in South Albury, with 19 different units and warehouses on it, sold for close to $2 million on Friday, September 1.
The Atkins Street site was passed in after just one bid from the crowd of $1.725 million, but a sale was negotiated straight after the auction below the reserve of $1.9 million.
Cann's Bus Lines, Complete Concrete and gardening service Sprout and Sprade are among the seven business on the site, which wrap around 12 storage units in the middle.
It has an estimated net rental income of more than $130,000.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said the property was purchased by a South Albury business owner, attracted by its location and size.
"South Albury has become very desirable. It's positioned close to the Albury CBD, close to Wodonga and close to the interchange at the end of Atkins Street leading onto the Hume Highway," he said.
"Over the last couple of years particularly, the demand for people wanting to buy property in South Albury has been enormous.
"Rental growth has been assured for those people buying well located and well positioned properties."
A 1000-square metre industrial lot on Reid Street in Wodonga sold straight after auction for $750,000.
Two adjoining sheds make up 360 square metres of the site.
Auctioneer William Bonnici, of Wodonga's First National Real Estate Commercial, said a Melbourne investor, who led the auction with a phone bid of $711,000 before the property was passed in, was the buyer.
"It's quite tightly held. We've had a number of successful auctions in recent times out at (nearby) Sanyo Drive," he said.
"Here at Reid Street, you've got CBD just up the road, you can walk into town.
"It's a really wide street with lots of parking for clients."
Vendor John Brown recently closed the business to enter retirement.
Mr Bonnici said the sheds will both be leased by the agency on behalf of the new buyer.
"Our leasing agent has got a book of people waiting for properties to come up at this location, and especially in this price point," he said.
Meanwhile, Stean Nicholls Real Estate passed a more than 1300-square metre property in Albury's Airside North industrial estate for $2,290,000 after bids from three parties.
The auction opened with an offer of $1.8 million, which was topped with a vendor bid of $2.2 million by auctioneer Kristian Hopwood.
A second party made a $50,000 rise, before it was reduced to $10,000 increments between two active bidders and passed in at $2.29 million.
The property is split into four warehouses, with the NSW Rural Fire Service South Western Area Command housed in the first three, while LS Tuning and Performance occupies the back of the site.
It has an annual income in excess of $125,000, with five-year leases in place with both tenants.
