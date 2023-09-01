The road to 150 A-grade Ovens and Murray netball games was a long one for Tina Way, with the Myrtleford co-coach stopping for adventures along the way.
After starting out in the competition as a 14-year-old with Wodonga Raiders, Way went on to play in Perth and Darwin before returning to settle at Myrtleford.
It was fitting for the Saints' defender to reach the milestone last round in front of both Myrtleford and Raider supporters.
"It was lovely to play against them for my 150th and to see lots of familiar faces, old coaches, friends and teammates from back then who are still involved in the club now," Way said.
"Along with my current club Myrtleford, which is wonderful and I love, it was quite fitting. I had family there from across both clubs.
"It was a very long road to 150 A-grade games, but we got there."
While Way led the Saints to a fifth-placed finish during the abandoned 2021 season, it's been close to 16 years since the club's A-graders have stepped out on court for a finals series.
But that all changes this weekend as they line-up against Wodonga Raiders.
"For us to actually step on court in the finals, it's been a very long time and everyone is just very excited and can't wait," Way said.
The Saints are coming off the back of a 20 goal loss to the Raiders last round and will welcome back Sophie Hanrahan following her gold medal appearance with Collingwood in the recent Australian Netball Championships.
"Soph brings great energy and positivity, and of course her netball skills," Way said.
"We haven't had her for four weeks now and we're excited to have her back.
"Raiders played very well last week and obviously we'll be wanting to play even better in the elimination final."
Saturday's qualifying final will see Wangaratta take on Lavington at WJ Findlay Oval.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.