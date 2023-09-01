The Border Mail
Shift of visitor information centre to Albury Library-Museum set

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
September 1 2023 - 10:30am
This library-museum area, formerly used for displaying products, will become a hub for tourist information. Picture by Tara Trewhella
This library-museum area, formerly used for displaying products, will become a hub for tourist information. Picture by Tara Trewhella

ALBURY'S library-museum will become home to the city's tourist information centre from Monday September 4.

