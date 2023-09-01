ALBURY'S library-museum will become home to the city's tourist information centre from Monday September 4.
A counter, close to the main entrance, has been set aside in the building to cater to visitors.
The shift from the old stationmaster's house in the railway precinct follows Albury Council voting for the move at a meeting in February.
The new information point will begin operating from 10am Monday with the current centre to close for the last time at 3pm Sunday September 3.
To cater to long vehicles, a designated parking area is being set up at the eastern end of Stanley Street, opposite the library-museum.
The counter for tourists will be open from 10am to 5pm on weekdays, 10am to 3pm on Saturdays and 10am to 2pm on Sundays and public holidays.
The lease on the stationmaster's house ends on September 28 with its owner, the Australian Rail Track Corporation, to resume control.
It is expected an expressions of interest process for leasing the building will unfold from mid-September.
At the time of the vote, councillor David Thurley opined that in the long term he would like a visitor centre established at the Turks Head building in Wodonga Place.
