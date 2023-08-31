Four deaths at Chiltern continues a sharp spike in road toll

Thursday's quadruple fatal crash in Chiltern has continued a horror run on Victorian roads as a high-risk period begins.
Investigators continued to try to identify the four people tragically taken in the crash, but they are not believed to be from the area.
Their vehicle collided with a Ron Finemore Transport truck, after appearing to turn in front of the B-double.
All inside the Subaru were killed.
Police said the state's road toll had soared from last year, with 40 more deaths.
There have been multiple major collisions in the North East this year.
There have been 197 deaths in Victoria this year, and there are concerns September is a high-risk period.
September was the deadliest month last year, with the highest number of fatalities recorded that September in 16 years.
Motorbike riders made up nearly 40 per cent of those killed.
Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said police would continue to run Operation Halo in a bid to prevent road trauma.
"Last September was absolutely tragic on our roads, with 28 lives lost marking the worst month of the year and the worst September in 16 years," he said.
"It was a particularly bad month for trauma involving our most vulnerable road users with motorcyclists making up the majority of those killed.
"Now is not the time to be complacent.
"The number of lives being lost on our roads this year should absolutely be cause for concern for everyone.
"We want everyone to think about not only their own safety but how their decisions and behaviour behind the wheel can impact the safety of others.
"September is a fantastic time of year - it's the start of spring, footy finals, spring racing... there's lots to look forward to.
"Let's ensure it stays that way - we don't want September to be renowned for road trauma."
