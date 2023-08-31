The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Four deaths at Chiltern continues a sharp spike in road toll

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police continued to investigate the cause of Thursday's crash. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police continued to investigate the cause of Thursday's crash. Picture by Mark Jesser

Thursday's quadruple fatal crash in Chiltern has continued a horror run on Victorian roads as a high-risk period begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.