Albury Public School has retained its role as the top primary school in NSW.
The team won the statewide Paul Kelly Cup at Giants' Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday.
"The boys are absolutely chuffed about it," coach Bradley Fyffe said.
Albury defeated Mimosa Public School, which is based at Frenchs Forest on Sydney's northern beaches, 6.0 (42) to 3.3 (21) in the final.
Mimosa led by 12 points at half-time, but the Border school kicked superbly, landing five straight goals to seal a third successive title it's contested.
Albury won in 2019, but the following two years were interrupted by COVID, before claiming the last two deciders.
The school went through this year's competition undefeated after also snaring the Albury and Wagga divisions to win through to the finals.
There were four teams in three pools with the respective winner from each joined by the best runner-up in the semis.
"Charlie Coulter is our captain and he was judged best on ground in the final, while Mitchell Sheather was my best player over the day," Fyffe added.
"And the girls team also made it through to the Sydney finals for the first time, it's the first year the girls have moved past the Albury division, so that was a great effort as well."
Juliet Dempster was terrific for Albury.
