The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Albury Public School wins Paul Kelly Cup in Australian football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Public School celebrates its win in the Paul Kelly Cup. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury Public School celebrates its win in the Paul Kelly Cup. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Albury Public School has retained its role as the top primary school in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.