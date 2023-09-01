Wangaratta will enter a final as underdogs for the first time since the 2018 grand final.
The Pies are slight outsiders against Albury in Saturday's qualifying final at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta.
They had edged past Albury as the most powerful club, post-COVID, winning last year's grand final before it was sensationally stripped by the league for breaking the salary cap.
However, the Tigers and Yarrawonga have clearly been the best teams this year, posting 14 wins apiece and only two losses.
Minor premiers Yarrawonga hasn't lost since June 3, while Albury is on a seven-match winning streak, stretching back to mid-June.
"Yeah, in some respects rightfully so, Albury had had a fantastic year and throughly deserve to be favourites," Wangaratta defender Cam Barrett replied when quizzed on being the outsiders.
"We don't shy away from the fact we'll have a red-hot crack, not only this game, but hopefully in the three-four weeks to come."
Wangaratta suffered five injuries the last time the teams met six weeks ago, including veterans Michael Newton (knee), Mat Grossman (leg) and coach Ben Reid (hamstring).
Reid returned, but then suffered a bicep injury against Myrtleford in the penultimate round.
He's the only one of the five injured against the Tigers not to contest the first week of finals, but those injuries allowed the club to field a number of promising youngsters, with Joe Berry, Braeden Marjanovic and Waitai Tua named on the bench.
"It was disappointing we had the injuries, but we were able to get the young blokes in and get some senior footy into them and they definitely showed they're capable of playing senior footy," Barrett suggested.
Wangaratta has lost four premiership midfielders in Joe Richards (Collingwood), Abraham Ankers (returned home to Federal, Central Australian Football League), Matt Kelly (knee) and Jackson Clarke (foot).
No side has been able to overcome such heavy losses in just one season, but any team with Doug Strang medallist Callum Moore, boom midfielder Daniel Sharrock and a settled defence, led by the miserly Michael Bordignon, is dangerous.
Interestingly, Albury hasn't won a final since claiming that 2018 flag as favourites against Wangaratta, falling out in straight sets in 2019 and last year.
