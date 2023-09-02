MAE West did not conform to Hollywood beauty standards.
Over 40, short and curvaceous, West created space for a new type of on-screen femininity, where desire was an expression of independence.
West demanded to be paid a dollar more than the studio director when Hollywood adapted her Broadway play into She Done Him Wrong (1933).
She wrote her own lines, chose her own costumes, hand-picked her own directors and even plucked Cary Grant out of obscurity.
Her double-decker platform shoes were so heavy that their movement created her signature swagger.
Marlene Dietrich curated a look on and off the screen that was androgynous yet glamorous with her gender fluid identity upsetting conservatives.
She slipped between dress codes, wearing trousers in a radical act of defiance to disrupt expectations of femininity.
She brought gender fluidity of underground Berlin cabaret to mainstream Hollywood.
Fascinating insights into West's and Dietrich's lives are part of an exhibition in Melbourne devoted to trailblazers, agitators and instigators in film.
ACMI's blockbuster exhibition Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion has been a big drawcard for visitors from throughout Victoria and the Riverina since it opened on April 5.
Featuring never-before-seen costumes, original sketches, interactive experiences and cinematic treasures, including iconic outfits worn by Marlene Dietrich, Marilyn Monroe, Geena Davis and Margot Robbie, Goddess honours the artists who challenged narratives, defied expectations and transcended tropes.
ACMI director of engagement Britt Romstad said women had been testing the limits and pushing the boundaries in the performing arts for decades.
She said Goddess was a tribute to those trailblazers.
"It's a rich exhibition on a number of different layers," she said.
"It tells a story about the role of gender in film and it will resonate with film buffs.
"Some of the women are well known and some are women we don't know."
Shattering these stereotypes, the exhibition reframes the goddess as someone who unapologetically occupies spaces and roles that shatter glass ceilings, projects solidarity and shapes society through essential stories, singular voices, fearless creativity and complex characters.
Whether it's Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Michelle Yeoh or Zendaya, these women forge their own paths.
Ms Romstad said the iconic costumes were a highlight of the exhibition.
Orry-Kelly, the Australian-American Hollywood costume designer, designed the clothing and costumes for Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot including the dress on display at ACMI.
"It's a very figure-hugging slip of a dress," Ms Romstad said.
"Orry-Kelly cut it to the contours of Monroe's skin and in the colour of her skin.
"It made her look very scantily dressed."
Orry-Kelly pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable, finding innovative ways to dodge the moral code of the time.
Ms Romstad said Mae West's wardrobe also challenged the norm.
"A pair of shoes worn by Mae West were eight inch platforms; how could she even move in them?" she said.
The exhibition opened in April to critical praise, and was deemed "resplendent in grit and glamour".
Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion will run at ACMI until October 1.
