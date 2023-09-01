Howlong coach Emma Pargeter is still embracing her family's newborn baby bubble after welcoming the arrival of daughter Ada 11 weeks ago with her husband, Toby.
While the new mum has remained at the helm of the Spiders' A-grade side this season, there's still one question she's often asked.
Will you return to play finals?
"Mentally, I would love to play, but I know that it's a terrible idea," Pargeter said.
Outside of netball, the doting mum works as an Exercise Physiologist at Flexout Health.
"I guess there's a perception when people go back to playing sports early that it's great for them, but I'm quite passionate about letting your body heal properly post-birth," she said.
"We know that it takes 12 weeks until your body is actually ready to run again, and I would much rather let everything heal and be in one piece for next season than to rush back.
"There's often a lack of awareness a lot of the time because you can't physically see the injuries or the risks, but if it was any other tissue damage, you would wait until it was healed completely.
"You need to give yourself time to heal."
While she has a strong interest in health and fitness, Pargeter became further intrigued by women's health after taking on the role as coach several years ago.
"You want to always do right by your players and I think having an understanding really helps," she said.
"You wouldn't have a clue on the days that girls are dealing with different women's health issues, because you can't often see them.
"There's always things going on in people's lives that you just wouldn't know, and while some people are happy to share, others don't always want to.
"I hope that as information and education spreads with new generations coming through that people take their time after giving birth, regardless of how they've given birth, because the risks are still the same in those first 12 weeks."
Emma is now one of five other mums in Howlong's A-grade side, while Toby has enjoyed balancing family and football as the Spiders' senior assistant coach.
"We feel really lucky to be new parents and still be able to do things that we enjoy doing," she said.
"You obviously have no idea what it's going to be like when you first become a parent, but a lot of people say that it's important to still be able to do things for yourself.
"But I don't know how people do it without grandparents. We're very lucky that our families live here and are always happy to look after Ada."
The couple has also relished support from other families at the club.
"I guess we always say that it's a real family club, and I think when you have your own family you see how much that's true," she said.
"There's lots of mums and dads that play football and netball like Toby and I."
Howlong faces a must-win clash against Culcairn in the A-grade elimination final this weekend, with Pargeter to lead from the sidelines.
"I actually think being a playing coach is easier," she said.
"On the court you can see everything and you can get a feel for how the game is, but I'm getting used to coaching from the side this season."
While she knows she's made the right decision, it's not always easy to step back.
"It's pretty tempting to play, but at the end of the day it's just not worth it," she said.
"I'm sure I'll miss it at Walbundrie on a nice day with finals atmosphere, but I'm so glad that I'm still involved."
