OUR SAY: Tragic deaths in Chiltern freeway collision remind us of risks on roads

Such horror is something we never want to touch upon our lives, though that is what has happened with Thursday's terrible fatal crash on the Hume Freeway.
Four lives lost in an instant is almost beyond belief.
We periodically hear of such incidents occurring in areas well away from our home patch - and try to imagine how such a thing can happen - but when it's here, somehow it seems even harder.
What is known is a car turning onto the freeway where a B-double truck was heading north collided at the Wenkes Road intersection.
The truck driver was the only one who survived, though no doubt the emotional trauma of what occurred will stay with him in some form for life.
The exact circumstances that led to the collision, of course, will be the subject of extensive, lengthy investigations by specialist police, as well as a coronial inquiry.
That does not mean what took place cannot be used as a salient reminder of how we all need to take extra care on our roads.
We are constantly reminded by police on busy holiday weekends about how momentary inattention or speeding or being under the influence can have catastrophic results.
Not only do people die, but people suffer injuries that can impact on how they live the rest of their lives.
The cost is enormous, especially with the emotional upheaval inflicted on families.
As Wodonga Inspector Joel Hughes noted, police "just want all road users to be safe on our roads"
"It's obviously terrible news for the families of these people involved, for people and emergency services that attend."
What Thursday's collision highlights though is the tremendous work done by our emergency workers.
They arrived at that horrifying scene in the immediate aftermath, to be confronted by something that most of us will never see.
Not only do they - our police, paramedics, firefighters and volunteers - bring their considerable professional skills to the fore but they have to digest what they witness.
They are no different to the rest of us in finding such an incident traumatic.
But, again, they put that aside and work tirelessly to do everything they can.
For that we should pay our utmost thanks.
