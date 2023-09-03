The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

OUR SAY: Tragic deaths in Chiltern freeway collision remind us of risks on roads

By Editorial
September 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Such horror is something we never want to touch upon our lives, though that is what has happened with Thursday's terrible fatal crash on the Hume Freeway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.