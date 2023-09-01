The Border Mail
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren says fight still on for greenfield hospital site

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
September 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has conceded the chances of a greenfield hospital site for the Border region are "pretty low" but says his fight is not over.

