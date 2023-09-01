Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has conceded the chances of a greenfield hospital site for the Border region are "pretty low" but says his fight is not over.
Cr Mildren said questions still remained over the redevelopment of the existing Albury hospital.
Cr Mildren, who met with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas on Tuesday, August 29, said there were "still a whole lot of unknowns" after his meeting.
He said a clinical services plan and a master plan for the Albury site still remained to be seen.
"The minister has given us a whole range of undertakings and described what's been done so far," he said. "She gave us a lot of answers to some questions that we had, but didn't answer all the questions.
"The minister has given us an undertaking that there is a firm commitment from the government to deliver a new redeveloped clinical services building on the existing Borella Road site and that plans for the Albury investment would be in line with the Hume region structure.
"She also gave us a firm undertaking that there would be a tower at the Albury site."
Cr Mildren said the council would stand by its resolution to get the best possible health service for the region but conceded the chances of the council's bid for a greenfield site were "pretty low".
"In a practical sense, we understand that if they do build a tower, which is what the minister has said to us will happen, that tower can be as many floors as you need," he said.
"The likelihood of a greenfield site with this current funding is pretty low.
"The minister has said that the things that were announced with the $558 million will be delivered and that money will be spent in the way it was announced. The minister has given assurances and commitment to that."
He said the master plan, which had been a point of contention in the Albury hospital redevelopment debate, might not even reveal the questions he still has - whether the redeveloped site will deliver what has been promised.
"There's no guarantee we'll see the full master plan," he said. "And there's no guarantee we'll see the full clinical services plan. The minister made it very clear to us that there are likely to be components of those two documents that are commercial in confidence.
"So it's possible we won't see every part of it."
He said Ms Thomas had given the council an undertaking that the hospital would function within the structure of the Hume region structure and that the services required would be delivered.
"That's inclusive of refurbished existing buildings and a new tower and and it will include intensive care facilities, maternity facility, including intensive and paediatric services, a helipad, emergency department, which has actually already started the upgrade, neonatal services, facilities, and new additional operating theatres," he said.
"But all the things that she's given us undertakings for are things that she's committed to, that will be constructed for the money that's there.
"What comes out of the clinical services plan and the master plan, in terms of how far into the future that projects, whether it just meets the current needs now, all of those things will be questions that will be raised once we see those documents.
"And then there will be another debate and discussion about what the future looks like and what happens."
