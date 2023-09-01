Parents and carers have been urged to get their child car restraints inspected in the wake of checks in Wodonga revealing most were incorrectly fitted or used.
Kidsafe Victoria data has revealed that more than 90 per cent of these child restraints failed to meet the required safety standard.
The checks were carried out on 22 car seats between May and July, with 20 falling short of requirements.
Kidsafe said free checks could be done under the Safe Seats, Safe Kids program.
The data revealed that of those 20 incorrectly fitted restraints, 12 required adjustments, seven needed complete refits and one had to be replaced.
The Wodonga figures align with statewide figures for the same period, when 87 per cent of more than 6000 child car restraints were incorrectly fitted or installed.
Kidsafe Victoria chief executive Melanie Courtney said this concerning trend elevated the risk of transport-related injuries.
"Research indicates that the risk of life-threatening injuries increases by four to six times when child car restraints are not installed or used correctly," she said.
"The figures highlight why programs like the free Safe Seats, Safe Kids program are a vital part of any ongoing road safety plan.
"We know fitting car restraints is not easy and parents may not be equipped with the knowledge to properly install them, particularly the first time.
"Our accredited and experienced fitters ensure accurate restraint installation and offer valuable guidance to provide parents with peace of mind."
Kidsafe said transport-related incidents remained a prominent cause of accidental child fatalities, as - on average - about seven children under the age of 15 lost their lives, with 300 sustaining injuries each year on Victorian roads.
Safe Seats, Safe Kids is delivered in collaboration with Neighbourhood Houses Victoria, with support from the state government.
Neighbourhood Houses Victoria chief executive Keir Paterson said the program provided a vital service many families might not otherwise be able to afford.
"I encourage all parents and carers to book in for a free child car restraint fitting or check at their local Neighbourhood House Safe Seats, Safe Kids day."
Parents and carers, including grandparents, can book a free appointment at the Felltimber Community Centre, where free fitting and checking days are regularly held.
Details are available at safeseatssafekids.com.au.
Additionally, an educational e-learning tool is available as part of the initiative at safeseatssafekids.com.au/courses/child-car-restraints.
