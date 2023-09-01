Myrtleford may have surprised many by reaching the AWFA semi-finals but not co-coach Nagus Henry.
The Savoy ended Cobram's season last weekend, stunning the Division 1 runners-up 3-2 at Aloysius Park to set up a Saturday night showdown with Melrose.
With six defeats from their first nine games and just a single win, the outlook was bleak at the halfway stage of the season but Myrtleford stormed home with five wins from their last nine, including victories over champions Albury United and a Cobram side who chased them all the way.
The inclusion of Jake Miles, Tom Caplin, Jack Milford and Matt Richardson has been a game-changer for the Savoy, who understandably believe they can now go all the way.
"At the beginning of the year, we didn't have all the players we've got now," Henry said.
"Once we got all those players back from Melbourne and a couple overseas, we didn't worry about the league but we thought we'd have a good crack at the cup.
"We're pretty happy with what we've achieved and we're raring to go for Saturday.
"It'll come down to whoever takes their chances.
"Melrose have got a good forward line so it'll be a test of who can defend better."
Myrtleford lost 5-1 to Melrose in round seven before the sides played out a 3-3 draw last month.
Saturday, September 2
Myrtleford v Melrose
La Trobe University, 7pm
Sunday, September 3
Albury United v Wangaratta
South Wangaratta Reserve, 3pm
