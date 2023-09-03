Some police top brass will be patrolling the greens later this month as they seek to fight a menacing public enemy - cancer.
The Murray River Police Charity Bowls Day will be held at Howlong Country Golf Club on September 24 to raise funds for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Former Albury detective inspector Brad Blanchard, who retired from the force in 2018, said fighting cancer was a cause close to his heart.
"Everyone is affected one way or another by cancer, either directly or indirectly, so I think it is a great cause to get behind," Mr Blanchard said.
"Anything we can do to raise funds to attack this insidious disease, we will."
Sergeant Stephen Marshall, of Corowa police, said the day was also about connecting police with the community.
He said since the pandemic, the police force and the community had remained distant, but he hoped events like this could form a stronger bond.
"Over the past couple of years, the only places you've really seen the police are the fires and COVID," he said.
"So we are always in that negative space; we were making sure people couldn't cross the bridge or get back to their side of the river, and then we've just been playing catch-up since then.
"People need to feel safe, and the only way they feel safe is if they see that cops are real people and we are out here working for the community."
Sergeant Marshall hopes the charity day will bring greater cohesion between Border emergency and community service organisations.
"Ever since COVID, there has been a detachment from our cross-border colleagues and other emergency services," he said.
"I want to get that fellowship and relationship between all these other community groups; I want us all working together again.
"So when I got the task to organise this event, I saw an opportunity to really foster those relationships, and that's why I've invited all these groups to come along."
The charity day kicks off at 10am and it costs $60 to enter a team of four. There are 24 team positions available, and the fee includes a sausage sizzle lunch.
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.
To enter, call Howlong Golf and Bowls Resort on (02) 6026 5321 or contact Brad Blanchard on 0499 773 397.
Entries close at 5pm on Sunday, September 17.
"We're looking forward to a day of community fellowship," Sergeant Marshall said. "So if you want to see the senior leadership of the Murray River police at their best, come along."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.