Q: Do you expect to be full-strength against the Bushrangers after Scott Meyer, Mark Doolan, Kyle Cooper and yourself all finished the match on the bench last weekend?
A: That was more precautionary than anything and I expect we will be fairly close to full-strength against Beechworth with the exception of one of two players who are touch and go.
Q: Is John Pratt in the mix to earn a recall?
A: Unfortunately Pratty will miss again this weekend with work commitments but could be available after that if we are fortunate enough to have a win.
Q: You must feel you are peaking at the right time after recently beating Kiewa and then having another confidence boosting win against Barnawartha last weekend?
A: I feel we have been building ever since we lost to Yackandandah by less than two goals back in round 13. That's when we started to be closer to full-strength and playing our brand of footy which we are confident stacks-up against any side in the competition.
Q: The four sides remaining in finals have been the best sides all season and would be confident of winning if they can produce their best football?
A: I think it's whoever turns up on the day and has the least amount of injuries. Our list is healthy at the minute so you won't be hearing any excuses from me if we do get beat on the weekend.
Q: You played your trump card in Kyle Cooper predominantly in attack last weekend. Can we expect the same against the Bushrangers?
A: As a coaching group we feel Kyle can prove most damaging as a forward but if we start losing the clearances switching 'Gaz' back into the midfield is an ace that I have got up my sleeve and won't be afraid to use.
ROUND ONE
Chiltern 9.8 (62) lost to Beechworth 15.5 (95)
The Swans unfurl their flag but don't mark the occasion with a win after several premiership players were missing to attend the wedding of teammate Bodie Hibberson.
ROUND 12
Beechworth 7.6 (48) def Chiltern 4.3 (27)
Bushrangers young guns Kane Scott, Skip Pieper and Clancy Ellett helped the home side to a five goal lead at half-time which was always going to be difficult for the reigning premiers to peg back with the match played on a muddy deck.
A week ago Beechworth would have started a warm favourite in this clash but not now after the events at Sandy Creek last weekend. Not only did the Bushrangers produce their worst performance of the season against the Roos, they have also got several injury concerns. Lachie Armstrong and Connor Stone must be in serious doubt and the Bushrangers are also sweating on the outcome of the tribunal on Friday night after co-coach Tom Cartledge was suspended for four weeks for a bump which left Billy Griska concussed.
Verdict: Chiltern by 15-points
