A week ago Beechworth would have started a warm favourite in this clash but not now after the events at Sandy Creek last weekend. Not only did the Bushrangers produce their worst performance of the season against the Roos, they have also got several injury concerns. Lachie Armstrong and Connor Stone must be in serious doubt and the Bushrangers are also sweating on the outcome of the tribunal on Friday night after co-coach Tom Cartledge was suspended for four weeks for a bump which left Billy Griska concussed.

