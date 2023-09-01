Finals are nothing new to Nick Brown - but he's never experienced a weekend like this.
Brown is used to kicking and heading a round ball as captain of Boomers FC while it was his thumping boundary which carried St Patrick's to the provincial cricket grand final earlier this year.
However, a very different kind of atmosphere awaits Brown at Walbundrie on Saturday as he prepares to run out for Brock-Burrum in the Hume League elimination final against Howlong.
Since playing a handful of junior games for Culcairn almost a decade ago, Brown hasn't given his Australian Rules career a second thought - until now.
After six games in the Saints reserves, he answered Peter Cook's call to make a senior debut in round 11 and is now a pivotal member of the side.
"It very much happened by chance," Brown explained.
"A good mate of mine, Alex Takle, plays a bit of twos out at Brock-Burrum and he's been pestering me for a couple of years.
"I've probably pushed him back a few times but one random Friday night he said 'do you want a game?' and I was feeling keen.
"He said they were extremely short and were going to forfeit if I didn't come down and play.
"I have been saying to him that I would do it eventually and it just felt like the right time, purely for a bit of fun, and I haven't really looked back."
Brown felt things click after his fifth reserves game, away to CDHBU, and two weeks later came his promotion.
"It's very different because I haven't done it since I was 14 or 15 and since then, soccer has been my priority," he said.
"For kids growing up in my year group, soccer was the it-and-bit sport, we didn't have as many kids play footy and I just followed mates with that.
"I've got a really strong connection with this place (Boomers) but I've always loved footy at the same time.
"Me and Dad are absolute footy nuffs - I'm a bit of an armchair expert, I'll watch four or five games of footy on the weekend anyway and that's probably through Dad and our support for North Melbourne.
"It's something we've bonded over.
It's always been something we've joked about wanting to do at some stage but for some reason, now is the occasion where things have lined up."
Brown immediately justified his selection by being named in the Saints' best players on his debut against Henty and although a niggling injury meant he missed rounds 15 and 16, he comes into the do-or-die showdown against the Spiders with a couple of solid performances under his belt.
"It's a completely different game so it probably took me a couple of games to get used to running into contact and all that kind of stuff," Brown said.
"I probably ran around like a headless chook for the first couple of weeks.
"The pace was alright because one thing I've got is a bit of leg speed so that wasn't too bad but actually running into blokes, going out and chasing people, grappling and all that stuff, you quickly learn what you can and can't get away with.
"My skills are probably my strength, because I grew up kicking a footy, so it's not like I'm just picking a footy up for the first time but the pace of the game has definitely impressed me.
"You probably can't prepare for it until you get there and you're crashing bodies with each other.
"Not that I'm the most physical of players myself anyway - I've been sitting out on a wing so Cookie's definitely looked after me!"
Boomers lost in the AWFA quarter-finals last weekend so, having tasted cricketing heartbreak at the hands of Lavington back in March, this is Brown's third and final roll of the dice in 2023.
"It's exciting and it's on the bucket list somewhere, not just to play these sports but to win something," Brown said.
"Coming so close a few times with Boomers has certainly lit a bit of a fire and St Pats as well in the cricket.
"It's certainly on the bucket list to win a senior premiership in one of the three.
"I'm having so much fun (playing footy).
"It's a lot different because I don't have the commitment I possibly do at Boomers.
"It's a lot more rock up, play, socialise after and you go home so it's been really fun not having that responsibility and being able to just be one of the boys.
"I haven't trained a whole heap at footy, so they've been really understanding with that, but I'm having a lot of fun.
"It's probably kept this winter really fresh for me especially after a long few seasons with soccer and then cricket going really deep.
"It's the spark I probably needed to get through this winter."
