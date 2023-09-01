The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Nick Brown explains how and why he launched his senior football career at Brock-Burrum

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Brown is in the Brock-Burrum side to face Howlong on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Nick Brown is in the Brock-Burrum side to face Howlong on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Finals are nothing new to Nick Brown - but he's never experienced a weekend like this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.