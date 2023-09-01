Wangaratta Rovers' Alex McCarthy has labelled team-mate Brodie Filo a playing on-ball coach.
The 20-year-old has split his time between the forward line and midfield, where the 2018 Morris medallist has been mentoring him.
"Brodie's been pretty good to me, he loves to share all his tips with the younger fellas, which is good," McCarthy revealed.
"Throughout the game he's telling us where to set up, he's constantly in your ear telling you where to go and what to do and each quarter-time break he gets us all in, it's like having a midfield coach on the ground."
While Filo and Dylan Stone, who's sidelined with a knee injury, are the exciting players in the midfield, McCarthy understands his role.
"It's just about getting in there and trying to find the footy to give it out to the likes of Brodie and Jack Gerrish out on a wing," he remarked.
Wangaratta Rovers will start slight favourites against Wodonga in Sunday's elimination final at Norm MInns Oval, Wangaratta.
The Bulldogs are playing finals for the first time since 2009, largely due to a five-match winning streak to start the season.
A miserly defence was a major factor, but the loss of centre half-back Tom Johnson (leg) and the pacy Matt Soroczynski (hamstring) in recent weeks has tested the depth.
But the return of Jack O'Sullivan and Michael Driscoll for the sudden death clash, along with co-captain Charlie Morrison's consistency, means the underdogs will still be difficult to break down.
However, the Hawks have the edge in class through Filo, who produced a number of exquisite passes to set up goals against North Albury last week, Sam Murray and Alex Marklew.
Gerrish too had some wonderful moments against the Hoppers.
The Bulldogs-Hawks split their clashes during the home and away season.
Last year's finals, the first post-COVID, were crackers, with four of the six games decided by five points or less for an overall average winning margin of only 12 points.
With Wangaratta hosting both games in the first 'festival of finals football' over the weekend and the forecast of sunny conditions, league officials will be banking on bumper crowds.
